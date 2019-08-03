FRISCO, Texas — The woman bitten by the pit bull owned by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was left with a portion of her right ring finger missing, according to court documents in the incident.

Frisco Animal Services Officers had also warned people at Prescott's home twice in recent months that his dogs had gotten loose in his neighborhood because a door near his garage wasn't properly closed, the documents said.

Prescott's dog has remained in quarantine at the Collin County Animal Shelter since the Feb. 25 incident, which happened in the quarterback's neighborhood on Hilton Head Lane. The Frisco municipal court will hold a hearing on March 20 to determine if the pit bull should be deemed a "dangerous dog," police said.

The woman who was bitten by the dog had found Prescott's dogs loose in her front yard, biting and tearing her wooden fence, according to a complaint filed by an Frisco Animal Services supervisor.

The dogs were able to make an opening in the woman's fence and bite one of her dogs. When the woman intervened, one of the loose dogs bit her right hand, injuring her ring finger.

The woman was hospitalized for four days and was left without a portion of her finger.

An animal is classified as "dangerous" for one of two reasons, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code:

If it "makes an unprovoked attack on a person that causes bodily injury and occurs in a place other than an enclosure in which the dog was being kept and that was reasonably certain to prevent the dog from leaving the enclosure on its own."

Or if it "commits unprovoked acts in a place other than an enclosure in which the dog was being kept and that was reasonably certain to prevent the dog from leaving the enclosure on its own and those acts cause a person to reasonably believe that the dog will attack and cause bodily injury to that person."