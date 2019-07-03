FRISCO, Texas — Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will have to wait a little longer to learn if he'll get his dog back after it allegedly bit a neighbor last week in Frisco.

The dog, a pit bull, was quarantined for 10 days – a period that expired Thursday morning – but the case was referred to Frisco municipal court, which will hold a hearing on March 20 to determine if the pit bull is a "dangerous dog," police said.

The dog will remain in custody at the Collin County Animal Shelter.

The pit bull bit a Frisco resident on Feb. 25 after escaping Prescott's home "through an unsecure door," police said.

The resident told police they saw a loose dog in their front yard, fighting with their dog through a fence. The resident went outside and saw two of Prescott's dogs loose.

When the resident tried to intervene, the loose pit bull bit the resident, police said.

An animal is classified as "dangerous" for one of two reasons, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code:

If it "makes an unprovoked attack on a person that causes bodily injury and occurs in a place other than an enclosure in which the dog was being kept and that was reasonably certain to prevent the dog from leaving the enclosure on its own."

Or if it "commits unprovoked acts in a place other than an enclosure in which the dog was being kept and that was reasonably certain to prevent the dog from leaving the enclosure on its own and those acts cause a person to reasonably believe that the dog will attack and cause bodily injury to that person."