Cowboys roster rundown: What does the future hold for TE Dalton Schultz?

Playing under the shadow of the franchise tag, tight end Dalton Schultz will have something to prove with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.

DALLAS — As the Dallas Cowboys get ready for training camp on July 27, we begin a look at the roster broken down by position.

Next up is tight end, and the Cowboys are willing to let Dalton Schultz be atop the depth chart and have an integral role in the passing game after a breakout season in 2021. However, they weren't able to reach a long-term deal with their former 2018 fourth-rounder from Stanford.

Schultz, 26, will earn $10.9 million, according to Over The Cap, playing under the franchise tag — essentially a one-year "prove it" deal.

Although the Cowboys and Schultz weren't able to reach an agreement, his commitment to the 2022 season isn’t in question. Schultz has been a fixture at The Star since February.

"Dalton has been here every single day since the season has been completed," coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on June 9 during organized team activities, which Schultz skipped the last week of as part of his contract negotiation. "I don’t think there’s been a week when I haven’t seen Dalton. So, yeah, I’m not worried about his commitment or what he’s done."

#Dak says the bonding trip with CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Sean McKeon, Dalton Schultz, and Ezekiel Elliott provided a chance to get closer to two of the guys. pic.twitter.com/ciOCvNiyNV — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) July 9, 2022

Only CeeDee Lamb had more targets than Schultz's 104 in 2021, which were tied with Amari Cooper. Lamb also had one more catch than Schultz's 78 for the team lead. Schultz generated 808 yards and eight touchdowns with his grabs last season, and 2022 figures to be another pivotal step in his career.

Sean McKeon had a promising preseason playing behind Schultz and Blake Jarwin in 2021, but an ankle injury landed him on injured reserve for most of last year. The 2020 undrafted free agent from Michigan nevertheless caught four passes for 27 yards and a touchdown despite playing in just nine games, starting in two. McKeon was part of quarterback Dak Prescott's bonding trip to Miami in late June, and is working to be one of his targets.

Jeremy Sprinkle played all 17 games for Dallas last year, starting in four games, but was used predominantly on special teams. The former Arkansas product played 253 special teams snaps compared to 184 on offense, wherein Sprinkle caught three passes for 31 yards.

Sprinkle can't exactly consider the third tight end job safe in 2022. Dallas drafted Jake Ferguson in Round 4 from Wisconsin. The 6’-5”, 244-pounder may not be a big part of the Cowboys' plans at tight end this year, but he could help the organization bridge the gap to the future if they decide not to extend Schultz at the end of the season.

In the meantime, Ferguson will be applying pressure to Sprinkle and Ian Bunting for a spot on the roster and game day activations.

Jake Ferguson totally solves the Dalton Schultz conundrum — unless Jason Witten unretires in 2023. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) May 2, 2022

Dallas has another rookie tight end in Peyton Hendershot, an undrafted free agent from Indiana. At 6’-4”, 254 pounds, Hendershot has the vital statistics to play the position, but will take time to acclimate to the pro game. If Hendershot is able to have quality reps during training camp and a solid preseason, it could force Dallas to get younger at the position, regardless of what they ultimately decide to do with Schultz at the end of the 2022 campaign.