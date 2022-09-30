Cowboys' Jerry Jones hopeful about team's prognosis with help on the way

There have been trials and tribulations for the Dallas Cowboys early in the 2022 season but owner Jerry Jones is optimistic the team is on the right track.

DALLAS — There is a glass half-full, half-empty approach to the injuries to the Dallas Cowboys' top tier starters on offense.

The thumb injury to quarterback Dak Prescott's throwing hand would be a season-destroyer if not for the fact that Cooper Rush has stepped up, winning both of his starts. Similarly All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith tearing his hamstring would have negative implications if not for first-rounder Tyler Smith excelling at left tackle and future Hall-of-Famer Jason Peters lending his experience to the offensive line.

In terms of glass half-full, that is the only way Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likes to imbibe on reality.

#Cowboys' Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan he doesn't care if Noah Brown or Michael Gallup is making plays. Says it should happen that the guys that you're paying should open it up for the guys you're not paying. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) September 30, 2022

"To address this adversity of losing Dak early, so early, but to address that from within, which meant everybody step up a notch, everybody execute; more of a mental attentiveness, a little more physical," Jones told "K&C Masterpiece" on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] on Friday. "Everybody adds a percent or two or five percent — everything they do positively. What’s your mistakes? Just your awareness. Get on our game a little more to overcome."

Although the defense has not generated the same number of takeaways through the first three games as they did in 2021, the pass rush has produced 13 sacks, leading the NFL. Dallas is also first in tackles for loss with 21.

Said Jones: "I’m going to use this analogy. We’ve seen in our physical makeup, we’ve seen handicaps or some areas that have diminished physically. Well, you make up for that, the body’s a wonderful thing, and you make up for it with another trait in your makeup."

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went on @1053thefan and referred to Randy Gregory as Randy Galloway at first. pic.twitter.com/qNeC3Ih6Zn — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) September 30, 2022

With the Cowboys at 2-1 and preparing to face Washington on Sunday at 12 p.m. at AT&T Stadium, just a game back of the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East, Jones looks forward to later on in the season when the top tier players return and give the Cowboys more ammunition.

"I think that’s what you’re seeing in this team and a big part of that would be just resolve, band together," Jones said. "We can make it. Dak gives us a lot of things to look forward to. Tyron Smith gives us a lot of things to look forward to. Let’s hold the fort or let’s get the job done while these guys aren’t here because we can have them all when we get to the playoff time if we do a good job to get there.”