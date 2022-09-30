Keys to victory: How Cowboys can take command versus Commanders in Week 4

The Dallas Cowboys get their first look at the Washington Commanders in Week 4 as they attempt to continue their winning ways in the NFC East.

DALLAS — Editor's note: Get exclusive Cowboys content you'll only find with WFAA main sports anchor Joe Trahan's weekly Cowboys newsletter. The Playbook drops each Friday and gets you ready for each football weekend. Sign up here: wfaa.com/playbook.

Another NFC East game is on tap for the Dallas Cowboys as they welcome the Washington Commanders to Arlington in Week 4.

It’s the first time that the team from D.C. arrives as the Commanders, and they’ll be wearing all black uniforms. So, if you don’t recognize the team, rest assured, it’s Washington.

As the rivalry gets ready to begin anew, the Cowboys have won two straight with a quarterback that very few people had faith in outside the team itself. Cooper Rush is now 3-0 as a starting quarterback dating back to last season, and a fourth win could be in the cards as long as Dallas doesn’t play down to Washington’s level.

After getting embarrassed by another rival last Sunday – the Philadelphia Eagles – expect Ron Rivera’s team to give the Cowboys all they can handle in this matchup.

Here are the keys for Dallas to get their winning streak to three games and further push the Commanders down in the division in Week 4:

Avoid a letdown

The Cowboys are coming off a big road win against the previously-unbeaten New York Giants on Monday night. That means it’s a short turnaround as the team prepares for the Commanders, who played in the early slot last Sunday.

Both teams played division rivals, so there was added juice expended, but the Commanders got their doors blown off against Philadelphia. It’s hard to imagine Washington playing much worse and they’ll be ready with a better effort against the Cowboys.

Dallas needs to match the energy that will surely come this week. The Cowboys have a tendency to bring out the best in their opponents and when a team plays as poorly as the Commanders did last week, it’s hard to see a repeat of that in the following game. Expect the best Washington has to offer in Week 4 which means the Cowboys must be ready to respond in kind.

Slow down a good WR group

The Commanders have one of the more dynamic wide receiver groups in the league. They’re led by wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is tops on the team in receiving yards (235), and is averaging 19.6 yards per catch, good for third-best in the league.

Veteran hybrid wide receiver Curtis Samuel leads the team in receptions (22), while also being utilized as a helper in the running game with eight carries. Samuel averages 6.4 yards per carry, over three yards better than any other running back for the Commanders, so the Dallas defense needs to prepare for the shifty weapon to get a high number of touches in a variety of ways.

In addition, rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson leads the team in touchdowns with three on the year.

Pressure QB Carson Wentz

The Cowboys have one of the best pass rushing units in the NFL as they lead the league in sacks with 13. In the last two games, Dallas has gotten to the quarterback for 11 sacks, led by Micah Parsons who has four, and defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong with three apiece.

In Week 3, the Commanders allowed nine sacks to the Eagles, and in the process, took over the league lead in sacks taken with 15. The stage is set to have the Cowboys harass quarterback Carson Wentz and increase their sack total on the season.

Not all takedowns are created equal, the Commanders don’t have a great offensive line, but Wentz tends to hold onto the ball when trying to extend plays. That fight to keep plays alive leads to sacks, and the Cowboys have done well in the last two weeks playing quarterbacks with that type of makeup.

Attack in the passing game

Washington has one of the worst passing defenses in the league and have given up an NFL-high eight touchdowns through the air. In the last two weeks, the Commanders have allowed seven touchdown passes.

The Cowboys haven’t hit their stride yet in the passing game, but Washington could be the cure for what has been ailing them and reinforcements are on the way. Last week was wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s best game of the season, and the offense could be getting former 1,000-yard receiver Michael Gallup back in the lineup.

Michael Gallup is "on a good path" and #Cowboys look for him to "do everything" to end the week ... and MM sounds optimistic about "having him for Sunday" vs. Commanders.



Gallup himself made the W3 decision - wanting "a couple more padded practices" prior to 2022 debut. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 30, 2022

Gallup might not be ready for a large dose of snaps, but teammate Noah Brown has been playing well in his place. Brown has five catches in each of Dallas’ first three games and leads the team in receiving yards with 213. Brown and Gallup, paired with Lamb, will give the Cowboys their best set of wide receivers this season.

The expectation is that tight end Dalton Schultz will also play in Week 4 after missing the game on Monday night, giving Kellen Moore and Rush the top options in the passing game.

Dallas shouldn’t have much issue moving the ball through the air against a Commander's secondary that hasn’t shown an ability to stop the pass. Success through the air should make a complete offense for the Cowboys, and give them a better chance at extending their winning streak to three.

Do you think the Cowboys will make it three wins in a row on Sunday? Share your predictions with Ben on Twitter @BenGrimaldi.