Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb leaves Chiefs game with concussion

The back of Lamb's head appeared to hit the ground after a catch attempt at the end of the first half. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As if things couldn't get worse for a struggling Dallas Cowboys offense, receiver CeeDee Lamb was ruled out for the entire second half against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday due to a concussion.

The back of Lamb's head appeared to hit the ground after he came down from a catch attempt at the end of the first half. The pass from Dak Prescott ended up being intercepted.

The halftime score was 16-3, with the Chiefs leading.

Charvarius Ward with the end zone INT! #ChiefsKingdom



📺: #DALvsKC on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/q8Ia31UdXs — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2021

The Cowboys were already without receiver Amari Cooper, as he was ruled out Friday after entering COVID-19 protocol.

Dallas will now look to receivers such as Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson, along with tight end Dalton Schultz, for any possible comeback against Kansas City. It's been a quiet day for the running game.