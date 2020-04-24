Best NFL Draft prospects still on the board for the Dallas Cowboys on day two

The Dallas Cowboys bolstered the offense in Round 1 of the NFL Draft with WR CeeDee Lamb. Now Dallas will almost certainly look to address the defense on day two.

DALLAS — Day two of the NFL draft will air on WFAA Friday night. Saturday's draft coverage will be on ESPN.

Day one of the NFL Draft has come and gone. The Dallas Cowboys were able to secure a Top 10 talent in CeeDee Lamb with the 17th pick in the first round. The selection of a wide receiver was a move that many didn’t see coming, including owner Jerry Jones himself.

Jones spoke briefly about having a high opinion of edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson – who was also available when the Cowboys made their pick – but Lamb was the highest player left on their board when Dallas went on the clock.

Picking the sixth overall talent on their pre-draft board became a no-brainer for Jones and the Cowboys.

With the first-round surprise, the potent offense from a season ago just got even more explosive. Lamb joins a duo of receivers in Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup who each secured 1,000 yards. Factor in a younger and more athletic tight end in Blake Jarwin and one of the NFL's top running backs in Ezekiel Elliott, and it is easy to get excited about the talent that the Cowboys will be able to put up with Dak Prescott at the helm.

However, the fly in the ointment is that the Lamb selection comes at the expense of a defense that needs as much help as it can get.

Many felt that the Cowboys were going to choose a defensive back or edge rusher with their first pick, no matter what. After all, both of those positions were viewed as the greatest team needs heading into the draft.

Wide receiver was a need but it was a bit down the list. The idea of best player available (BPA) was put to the test and the Cowboys stuck to their board. Now the emphasis needs to be on defense with plenty of notable names still available after the first 32 selections were made.

Draft need No. 1: cornerback

The cornerback position is one that will hopefully be addressed with one of their next two selections. The loss of Byron Jones can’t be understated. Seeing the Pro Bowl CB leave for Miami was a huge blow to the Dallas defensive backfield.

The Cowboys didn’t address that need in free agency in terms of finding a starter alongside Chidobe Awuzie. They will need to find one in the draft. Luckily, there are some options heading into the second-round.

Jaylon Johnson, Utah

Trevon Diggs, Alabama

Kristian Fulton, Louisiana State

Bryce Hall, Virginia

Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech

Draft need No. 2: safety

Dallas could also go the way of safety, which is also a huge need. Xavier Woods and HaHa Clinton-Dix are the likely starters in 2020, but neither are on contract beyond this season.

Not to mention, the Cowboys will need help on special teams given that Kavon Frazier remains unsigned and Jeff Heath left to join the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys need to find a safety before day three of the draft and there are plenty on the board.

Xavier McKinney, Alabama

Grant Delpit, Louisiana State

Ashtyn Davis, California

Antoine Winfield Jr, Minnesota

Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

Terrell Burgess, Utah

Draft need No. 3: defensive line

The Cowboys pass rush could also use attention after they passed on Chaisson for Lamb. The Cowboys lost their top pass rusher when Robert Quinn went to Chicago in free agency, so they need a new running mate for DeMarcus Lawrence on the edge.

Dallas did sign Aldon Smith to a contract and they have hopes that 2015 second-rounder Randy Gregory could return. The only problem is, both of those DEs will need to be reinstated into the NFL. There isn’t a timetable on that front and it’s possible that it will never happen.

The Cowboys need a contingency plan.

The draft doesn’t have many top-tier pass rushers in this class but there are still plenty that could be of service to the Dallas Cowboys and new defensive line coach Jim Tomsula.

Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Julian Okwara, Notre Dame

A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

Josh Uche, Michigan

Curtis Weaver, Boise State

Bradlee Anae, Utah

Jonathan Greenard, Florida

Terrell Lewis, Alabama

While on the topic of defensive line, the Cowboys could use help on the interior.

Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe do join the team in 2020, but they need youth at the position. They need to find players that they can build this defense around for the future.

The Cowboys shouldn’t have any problem finding one at pick 51 or 82 for that matter, if they elect to go that route.

Jordan Elliott, Missouri

Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

Ross Blacklock, Texas Christian

Marlon Davidson, Auburn

Davon Hamilton, Ohio State

Raekwon Davis, Alabama

Rashard Lawrence, Louisiana State

Offense is likely to take a backburner on day two of the NFL Draft for the Cowboys. Given their needs on the defensive side of the ball, it would be a shock if both picks don’t go that way on Friday. Then again, Jerry and gang have already surprised once in this draft.

