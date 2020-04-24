17 facts about Cowboys first round pick Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys went off book by selecting former Oklahoma Sooner wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with their first round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here are 17 facts about the wideout:

1. Lamb is the sixth receiver taken in the first round in Cowboys history. The last was WR Dez Bryant in 2010 from Oklahoma State (24th overall).

2. Lamb is the second player in franchise history to be taken in the first round from Oklahoma, joining safety Roy Williams who was taken 8th overall in 2002.

3. Lamb is the 13th player drafted from Oklahoma in Cowboys history. The last was DE Charles Tapper in 2016 in the fourth round.

4. Lamb is the 46th Oklahoma Sooner all-time to be drafted in Round 1 of the NFL Draft.

5. Lamb is the fifth Oklahoma wide receiver drafted in the first round. The last was Marquise Brown in 2019 with the Baltimore Ravens.

6. Lamb is the 28th Oklahoma wide receiver drafted in NFL history.

7. Lamb was a four-star recruit coming out of Fort Bend Foster in unincorporated Fort Bend County, Texas according to 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout.

8. Lamb left OU with 19.0 yards per catch, which is the highest among players with at least 130 career receptions in school history.

9. Lamb led the nation in 2019 among non-seniors in career receiving touchdowns (32) and career receiving yards (3,292).

10. Lamb's 10 receptions against Texas in the 2019 Red River Rivalry was a career-high and also tied an OU record for most catches against Texas.

11. Lamb is a communication major.

12. In 2018, Lamb and Marquise Brown teamed up to give the Sooners their first receiving duo with at least 1,000 yards each in a season.

13. Lamb chose Oklahoma over UCLA, Texas, Baylor, Alabama, and a lot more.

14. The 17th overall pick has been kind to the Cowboys.

15. Lamb is the first Texas High School Football player the Cowboys have drafted in Round 1 since Dez Bryant in 2010.

16. Other players who played football at Foster High School, Lamb's alma mater, include Joey Nbu and Javarris Williams.

17. Lamb was a Biletnikoff Award and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist in 2019.

The Dallas Cowboys will have six additional selections over the course of the final two days of the NFL Draft but not before welcoming Lamb into the fold and into one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in the league.

