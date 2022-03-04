Trading for draft picks could be a viable path for Cowboys

The problem with looking to trade either of these players due to cap concerns is teams might be hesitant to part with draft picks.

DALLAS — Getting under the salary cap is sure to be one of the biggest challenges of the NFL offseason for the Dallas Cowboys. In addition to making the numbers work, the Cowboys are also trying to make sure that they don’t take a step back after a 12-win season where they won the NFC East. It won’t be easy, and tough decisions will need to be made, as two of their best players continue to be the subject of rumors.

Rumblings of what the Cowboys will do with Pro Bowl performers defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and wide receiver Amari Cooper will likely continue until choices are made.

A third starter, impending free agent tight end Dalton Schultz, has also been a topic of conversation. The franchise tag might be in the future for Schultz. However, for a team over the cap, it could be difficult to justify earmarking almost $11 million to a tight end while the team ponders releasing some of their top talent.

#Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on if Amari Cooper will be a part of the Dallas 2022 Roster: It's too early for me to address that yet. We’re continuing to have conversations. A lot of things affect that…moving parts. pic.twitter.com/Y4ujr8Muuo — Dallas Cowboys Network (@TheCowboysNet) February 28, 2022

While no decision has been made, releasing Cooper and Lawrence, while trying to re-sign Schultz, would be a disaster for the Cowboys. If Dallas wants to bring Schultz back in place of either Cooper or Lawrence, there are better ways to go about affording the emerging safety blanket for quarterback Dak Prescott.

The smartest way to move on from Cooper or Lawrence is through a trade. If the Cowboys want to save the money by not having either on the roster, and try to get better in the immediate future, seeking a return for both players is the best option.

Executive Vice President Stephen Jones is quick to mention Dallas’ salary cap problem and continues to say that he wants to build through the draft. Therefore, getting draft picks back for the expensive veterans to clear cap space could help kill two birds with one stone.

WR Cooper is still in the prime of his career at a premium position. Despite being in the NFL for seven seasons already, Cooper will be just 28-years old during the 2022 league year. The former fourth overall selection in 2015 has five 1,000-yard seasons under his belt and is a four-time Pro Bowl receiver. Although he came up short of the 1,000-yard mark in 2021, Cooper did lead the Cowboys in touchdowns catches with eight and played through injuries for much of the season.

The offense for the Cowboys fell apart in the second half of the season, but Cooper is still one of the league’s elite targets. Releasing or trading the veteran receiver will save Dallas $16 million no matter which way they part with him, but trading Cooper would fetch a solid return. The Cowboys should be able to snag a second or third-round selection for Cooper, which makes for an easy choice if Dallas can’t find room for his salary any longer.

At 30-years old when the 2022 campaign arrives, Lawrence might not have the same value as Cooper, but the veteran edge rusher is one of the best two-way DEs in the league. Playing in just seven games last season, Lawrence still produced and was one of the best defensive players for Dan Quinn’s defense down the stretch.

In those seven contests, Lawrence had three sacks, five tackles for a loss, a career-high five passes defensed, and an interception that was returned for a score. Lawrence also has two double-digit sacks seasons, two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro season to back up his resume.

His contract and age might not allow him to bring back as much as Cooper, but Lawrence is still a very good player who plays a position of high demand. The Cowboys should be able to land decent compensation in a Lawrence trade. Getting a second day pick back for a talented pass rusher would benefit the Cowboys if releasing the star defender is the other alternative.

The problem with looking to trade either of these players due to cap concerns is teams might be hesitant to part with draft picks if they know the Cowboys are planning to release them. By not hiding their intentions and letting the rumor mill run rampant, the team might not get back proper value.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on possibly using the franchise tag on an impending free agent: “We haven’t ruled out. That’s been in the strategy meetings.” Jones did not specify candidates, although DE Randy Gregory and TE Dalton Schultz could draw consideration. pic.twitter.com/sTp3ewNRnE — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 28, 2022

It shouldn’t matter. If Dallas is trying to move on from Cooper and Lawrence, trading them needs to be the top option. Otherwise “building through the draft” is only lip service, not the priority.

All of this applies even if the Cowboys don’t offer the franchise tag or don’t re-sign Schultz. If the Cowboys want to shed money and rid themselves of players who are worthy of lofty salaries, they need to be compensated in draft picks to justify losing them.

Letting go of a few of their best players doesn’t seem to be a smart strategy in any regard, but Dallas can mitigate their losses by adding draft picks to build back up again. The Cowboys have set themselves down this muddy path, so it’s up to them to make the best of the situation.