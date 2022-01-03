'It's something that needed to be done' | Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has surgery on non-throwing shoulder

"I think it's important for players to speak on their body and their injuries," Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had surgery on his left shoulder during the offseason, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy said Prescott's non-throwing shoulder was bothering him, especially when he was sleeping. He said he didn't think it affected his play during the season.

"I think it's important for players to speak on their body and their injuries," McCarthy said. "It's just something he felt like he needed to get cleaned up."

Prescott has been at The Star getting some rehab on this shoulder, and McCarthy said he doesn't expect it to impact his availability for offseason training.

"We have no concern," McCarthy said. "He's doing well."

Last season in October, Prescott missed the Cowboys game against the Minnesota Vikings due to a calf strain. There was no reference of a shoulder issue at the time. He finished last season with a franchise-record 37 touchdowns while completing 410 passes for 4,449 yards.

"It's something that needed to be done," McCarthy said.

McCarthy, who is in Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, said the Cowboys have eight total players who had offseason surgery. He also said players are starting to show up to The Star to prepare for next season.