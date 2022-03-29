Positions of need for Cowboys with NFL Draft a month away

The Dallas Cowboys have done a lot to bring back their own free agents but they still have needs to address before the NFL Draft.

DALLAS — The NFL offseason is in full swing with free agency already concluding its third week. For the Dallas Cowboys, that means fishing in the shallow end of the pool to find cheaper options to fill some of the holes on the roster, as they rarely jump in the deep end feet first for expensive free agents.

After seeing past contributors such as wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive end Randy Gregory, and offensive tackle La’el Collins fly the coop, Dallas elected to keep tight end Dalton Schultz, safety Jayron Kearse, wide receiver Michael Gallup, and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, among others. The net difference means that the Cowboys have more work to do.

With free agency ongoing and the NFL Draft only a month away, here are some positions that the Cowboys need to address in the coming weeks:

Wide Receiver

The Cowboys have a solid one-two punch with wideouts CeeDee Lamb and Gallup, but Gallup’s Week 17 torn ACL puts the start of his 2022 season in serious jeopardy. Lamb has been very good and should be ready to take over as the No. 1 WR in Dallas in place of Cooper, but he’ll need help.

Signing James Washington was a start, giving Dallas a veteran third option, but the Cowboys need more skill at the position. There are still options in free agency, like veteran WRs Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton, or Emmanuel Sanders, but the draft appears to have a deep talent pool at the position.

Expect the Cowboys to add another WR, likely somewhere in the first three rounds of the draft to provide help. Depth is needed after the Cowboys broke up their trio of elite wideouts.

Tight End

Much like the receiver position, TE needs depth. Schultz is the clear starter, but aside from him, there are only 41 career catches on the roster and blocking specialist Jeremy Sprinkle is responsible for 37 of them. Third-year TE Sean McKeon has shown potential but has just four career receptions to his name.

There are plenty of veteran tight ends available in free agency, yet it feels like the Cowboys will be addressing the position through the draft. TE is another place where there are plenty of solid prospects to choose from.

Offensive Line

Perhaps no position group with the Cowboys is going through a transition as much as the offensive line. Each spot on the line needs help, or better players. Left tackle Tyron Smith is still very good, but he regularly misses games each year and Terence Steele is an untested former undrafted free agent on the right side. Currently, there isn’t a veteran swing tackle capable of playing either spot if needed, unless the team believes that second-year man Josh Ball can get the job done.

At guard, Zach Martin remains one of the best in the game at RG, but former starting LG Connor Williams left in free agency and Connor McGovern wasn’t a good option as his replacement last season. Help is needed to improve the depth and quality along the offensive line.

There are options on the open market, including veteran tackle Bryan Bulaga, who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers when Mike McCarthy was the head coach there.

Will the Cowboys select an offensive lineman early in next month’s draft? Team owner Jerry Jones: “Famous last words: We’ll get one unless Lamb or Parsons is there.” pic.twitter.com/BKNZM1NNM0 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 28, 2022

However, this is another place where a need for the Cowboys meets a strong draft prospect stable. If free agent options prove to be too costly, expect to see Dallas address the offensive line through the draft. It certainly sounds as if that’s the way the team is leaning.

Defensive End

When the Cowboys botched the Gregory contract, they left a hole opposite Lawrence at DE. Dallas did re-sign Dorance Armstrong, who is more of a role player, and signed Dante Fowler, the former No. 3 overall pick, reuniting him with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Both are solid players, but neither are the long-term answer, and the Cowboys need more quality at the position.

There are options in free agency who fit what the team might want at DE. Jason Pierre-Paul and Akiem Hicks are two names that have been linked to the Cowboys, but there doesn’t appear to be any traction yet. Hicks is also a solid run stuffer, and could boost Dallas’ defense in a problem area, so adding him would be ideal. As always, the price remains an issue for the Cowboys.

The draft could bring help as well, but Dallas cannot sufficiently address all of their needs in April. Some of these positions need to be tackled before then and DE is a spot where there are still good players available in free agency.

Linebacker

Despite drafting the Defensive Rookie of the Year at the position, linebacker remains one of the thinnest positions on the Cowboys’ roster. Leighton Vander Esch re-signed to provide some veteran depth to go along with second year LBs Parsons and Jabril Cox, but there isn’t much quality behind the top three.

It’s also interesting to note that Stephen Jones didn’t view LB as a huge, huge need for this team. Mainly due to Micah Parsons & Jabril Cox - but also because the Cowboys recognize that Jayron Kearse essentially functions as a nickel/dime LB. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) March 29, 2022

The irony is there’s a big prize free agent out there who could help in a big way, and there’s a connection to the Cowboys. Free agent LB Bobby Wagner still hasn’t signed and his relationship with Quinn from their days together in Seattle would make for a great fit, but the Cowboys don’t seem to be willing to meet the All Pro’s price.

There are other LB options on the market, as well. Former Cowboy Anthony Hitchens and recent Minnesota Viking Anthony Barr might be fits among a deep group who remain available, but it doesn’t appear as though Dallas has interest in anyone at the moment.

The Cowboys could make LB a priority in the draft, but it isn’t one of the top spots for talent this year. Dallas should be taking this position more seriously because it needs both quality and depth before the 2022 season arrives.