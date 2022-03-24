Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger among trio of players re-signed by Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys continued to sculpt their 2022 roster by bringing back P Bryan Anger, DL Carlos Watkins, and TE Jeremy Sprinkle from last year’s squad.

DALLAS — After a slow start, the Dallas Cowboys have gotten busy signing free agents. Par for the course, though, the majority of the Cowboys’ signings have been bringing back their own guys.

The latest duo to return to the organization are punter Bryan Anger and defensive lineman Carlos Watkins. They might not be the sexiest names, but the Cowboys did well by bringing back these important pieces from their 2021 NFC East winning team.

Before the start of free agency, there were reports the Cowboys weren’t likely to bring back Anger, who was with the team for just one season. In a strange twist, the team managed to retain Anger on a three-year, $9 million deal to keep him in Dallas.

The cost of keeping the Second Team All-Pro from 2021 is significant, Anger is now the third-highest paid punter in the league.

Source: The #Cowboys are re-signing punter Bryan Anger, one of their best players last year. He gets a 3-year deal worth $9M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2022

However, Anger’s re-signing shows that the Cowboys are placing importance on their special teams play, which has improved each year since John Fassel joined the staff before the 2020 season.

Anger played a big role in that improvement last season. The 10-year veteran punter had 24 punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, and returners only averaged 6.5 yards per return, which was third-best in the league.

Anger also averaged 48.4 yards per kick, a career-best, and his 44.6 net average was a franchise record, as well as the fourth-highest in league history. Anger enjoyed an outstanding year and his return, while expensive, is a strong move for the Cowboys to maintain their improvements on special teams.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys also brought back Watkins, who was a versatile member of the defensive line. He isn’t flashy, but Watkins does provide an able performer for the rotation in the trenches. Watkins mostly lined up on the outside as a defensive end but is big enough to plug in the middle on occasion as well.

Like Anger, Watkins is also coming off his best season, posting a career-high in tackles (32) and was tied for fourth on the Cowboys with five tackles for a loss. Watkins added a sack and had one of the more memorable highlights of Dallas’ season with his pick-six against the New Orleans Saints in the Week 13 victory that kicked off a spotless December for Dallas.

The Cowboys love having the ability to move their defensive linemen around and needed depth. Watkins provides both at an extremely cheap cost, making him a solid signing for the Cowboys for a second consecutive season after he joined Dallas last spring following four years in Houston.

As the Cowboys were announcing the signing of Watkins, another addition was revealed. Tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, who was reported to have agreed to a deal last week, was made official. The veteran tight end who was signed away from the Washington Commanders last offseason also re-signed for an additional season with Dallas.

Carlos Watkins and Jeremy Sprinkle are back with the Cowboys on veteran salary benefit deals that include a $1.035 million base salary, $152,500 signing bonus and count $895,000 against the cap. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 24, 2022

Sprinkle had just three catches last season but was used more as a blocker in the Cowboys’ offense and plays a role on special teams as well. Currently, Sprinkle and Sean McKeon are the leading candidates to be the backup TE behind starter Dalton Schultz.

None of these signings will cause much fanfare, but they all add value and depth that can help the Cowboys win games. More importantly, they are all relatively cheap and won’t stop Dallas from adding more top-tier talent, if they so choose.