x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ncaa

Texas Longhorns survive CWS elimination with 6-2 win over Virginia Cavaliers

UT will now face Mississippi State in yet another win-or-go-home game on Friday. The team is 0-2 against the Bulldogs this season.

OMAHA, Neb. — The Texas Longhorns baseball team avoided elimination from the College World Series (CWS) yet again after beating the Virginia Cavaliers, 6-2. 

This makes back-to-back wins for UT in win-or-go-home situations after the Longhorns beat Tennessee 8-4 on June 22. 

RELATED: 

Texas beats Tennessee in second game of College World Series

Texas falls to Mississippi State in first game of College World Series

In the end, it was all thanks to Zach Zubia's bases-clearing double, forcing the Horns to lead by six points.

UT will now face Mississippi State in yet another win-or-go-home game on Friday. Because Mississippi State is undefeated so far in the CWS bracket (2-0), UT will have to beat the Bulldogs twice to survive and advance to the CWS Final. 

RELATED: Texas falls to Mississippi State in first game of College World Series

Texas is 0-2 against Mississippi State so far this season. The Longhorns lost to the Bulldogs in the season opener, 8-3, at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The second loss came in the first game of this College World Series double-elimination bracket when the Longhorns fell 2-1.

In photos: Texas Longhorns survive CWS elimination with 6-2 win over Virginia Cavaliers

1 / 6
AP
Texas' Trey Faltine (0) throws to first base to force out Virginia's Logan Michaels (12) in the ninth inning during a baseball game in the College World Series Thursday, June 24, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

If the Longhorns successfully knock off the Bulldogs on Friday, CWS Final-clinching game will be decided on Saturday, June 26. If UT loses to Mississippi State on Friday, the Bulldogs will advance to the CWS Final and the Longhorns' season will be over. 

This is UT's 37th trip to the College World Series, which is the most in the nation. The last time UT made the CWS final series was in 2009 when the Longhorns lost to LSU. UT's last baseball national championship came in 2005. Overall, Texas Baseball has won six baseball national championships and has finished runner-up six more times.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Austin FC fall to Minnesota United FC, 2-0

'City of Legends' | Austin FC fans reveal TIFO featuring Willie Nelson, other Austin legends and sights

Texas Longhorns soccer player makes Team Canada squad for Tokyo Olympics