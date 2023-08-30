5 TCU players to watch for in the 2023-24 college football season

TCU is ranked No. 17 in the nation to begin the season. They open the season at home against Colorado on Sept. 2.

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU opens its season with a marquee matchup against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on Sept. 2.

Fresh off a national championship run, the Horned Frogs start the year as the nation's No. 17 ranked team in college football. They were picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 preseason poll after the departures of Heisman runner up Max Duggan, their top two running backs, top three receivers and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

In 2023, the Horned Frogs will be led by a face that the Frog faithful recognize.

Five TCU players to watch

Chandler Morris, QB

Morris returns as the starting quarterback for TCU, a title he actually held at this time last season. Morris, a transfer from Oklahoma, got injured against Colorado last season, which gave Max Duggan the opportunity to go on his Heisman-esque run. The Highland Park native has limited action in the collegiate ranks (five appearances at OU, four games in 2021 and redshirted, then three quarters in 2022), so Morris is poised to lead the TCU offense in 2023.

Morris will wear No. 4 this season, according to the TCU roster.

Josh Newton, CB

Newton is a preseason All-American and one of the best cornerbacks in all of college football. Newton was named to the First-Team All-Big 12 in 2022 after logging three interceptions, 15 pass breakups and 35 total tackles.

Newton will wear No. 2 this season, according to the TCU roster.

Damonic Williams, DL

Damonic Williams was an All-American selection as a true freshman in 2022, and returns to anchor the Horned Frogs defensive line. Williams is the only returning interior defensive lineman for TCU and will be a game wrecker in the middle of the defense.

Williams will wear No. 52 again, according to the TCU roster.

Savion Williams, WR

Savion Williams is the team's lone starter returning in the wide receiver room. He was fourth on the team in receiving in 2022, behind Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, and Taye Barber, all of whom left for the NFL. Williams' workload should increase significantly this season.

Savion Williams will wear No. 3 this season, according to the TCU roster.

Jared Wiley, TE

Wiley was the leading receiver in the tight end room for TCU, hauling in 24 catches for four touchdowns in 2022. At 6 feet, 7 inches tall, Wiley poses a big target for Morris in the red zone and crucial downs.

Wiley will wear No. 19 again, according to the TCU roster.

Honorable mention: TCU's Tide trio

There are three Alabama transfers who could have immediate impacts on TCU's offense, two of them returning closer to home.

JoJo Earle, a receiver who broke his foot in preseason practice before returning late to start five games for the the Crimson Tide, is from nearby Aledo. Former five-star offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer is back in his hometown of Fort Worth after two season in the Alabama program. The other Tide transfer is running back Trey Sanders, another former five-star who played in 23 games the past two seasons.