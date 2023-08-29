Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders will make his coaching debut Saturday at TCU with a nearly brand new Colorado Buffaloes squad. They're prepared to silence doubters.

BOULDER, Colo. — The outside noise is getting louder, as the first week of the Prime Era is finally set to begin. But, inside of the program, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders is as cool as his mirrored shades heading into his coaching debut with the Colorado Buffaloes.

"I never feel pressure, we apply pressure," he said. "I would like to feel good and I feel good about protecting '2' [quarterback Shedeur Sanders]. You protect '2,' give him a clean pocket, there's going to be some problems."

It's all fun and games until you have to face an actual opponent. That's something that Coach Prime and his team have yet to do, but what they lack in experience, they make up for in confidence.

"Well, they came here because they wanted it," Coach Prime said. "They came here because they wanted the light, they wanted the smoke, they wanted the attention, they wanted the focus, they wanted the love, but you also have to understand that there's an opposite of that, as well, that you have to be willing to accept when you want and desire all of those things. These kids are ready. We prepare not just athletically, but we prepare them mentally for things and challenges that are going to happen in life, as well. I like what I see on a daily basis, I really do. Matter of fact, I love these kids, I really do."

As prepared as his players are, they're not the ones coming off of a BCS National Championship appearance last year: that would be Sonny Dykes' squad down in TCU. Even without some of the now-NFL players on his roster, they'll still be salivating for the chance to silence the Buffs.

"There's one thing about that team and their head coach: they will be prepared," Coach Prime said. "They will be fundamentally sound. They will come out emotional, play with emotions, try to atone for last season and the way that ended. Man this team, it's a good football team."

CU and TCU kickoff Saturday at 10am MT on FOX Big Noon Kickoff.