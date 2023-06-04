LSU's Jasmine Carson reflects on historic performance in NCAA championship win

Carson said she embraced the commentary surrounding her talent the night of the championship, calling her a “silent threat.”

DALLAS — In a record-breaking performance, the LSU Tigers won the first NCAA national championship in school history after defeating Caitlin Clark and Iowa 102-85 on Sunday in Dallas.

The star of the night that everyone was talking about was not LSU’s “Bayou Barbie” Angel Reese or even Iowa’s Clark – it was the Tigers’ guard Jasmine Carson who scored 22 points, with 21 one of those coming in the first half.

Carson shot 5-for-5 from 3-point range.

What was she thinking when she went bucket for bucket in the first half of the game?

“I was just thinking you know, I’m the underdog … coming off the bench since the beginning of my career at LSU,” Carson said. “I just wanted to do anything to help my team win.”

“I think it’s great to have somebody like me come out and shock the world,” she said.

Before joining the Tigers, Carson began her basketball career at West Virginia. But she knew she wanted more, wanted to win and dreamed of being coached by someone like Kim Mulkey.

Well, she got her wish! Now, the national champion wants to be an inspiration to those who believe they are under the radar in women’s college hoops.

“Your time is coming,” Carson encouraged. “You just gotta [sic] shine when given the opportunity.”

Carson said it feels great to have the accomplishment under her belt, citing her journey wasn’t the easiest but it “ended the right way.”

Carson is in Dallas to speak to young players and students, giving back to a community, she says, has been home to family members, including her mother who is from the city. It’s her goal to be a “positive light” to future athletes.