Extra point: Angel Reese 'doesn't need, or deserve' your ridicule after hand gestures toward Caitlin Clark in championship game

Caitlin Clark is a grown woman. She doesn’t need your protection. Angel Reese is a champion. She doesn’t need, or deserve, your derision.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — It’s the championship celebration that everyone is talking about – Angel Reese of LSU following Caitlin Clark around the floor doing the “you can’t see me” hand gesture.

Listen, was it a little much? Okay, sure. That’s seriously as much as I’ve got for you on this. It was a little much. That’s it.

Let’s not forget who we’re talking about here. This is Caitlin Clark. First and forecast, the best player in the game, a sniper who will pull from anywhere and a legitimate paradigm shifting athlete that has taken the women’s game to new heights.

But we’re also talking about a supreme trash talker. She told Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith to “shut up” because her team was down 15, she sluffed off while guarding a South Carolina big giving a no point gesture, and she did the “you can’t see me” gesture to both Louisville and South Carolina.

And there’s nothing wrong with that, either.

It’s trash talk in sports. It’s part of competition at the highest level. And make no mistake, what we are seeing from Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Aliyah Boston and so many more is absolutely competition at the highest level. We as fans should act like it.