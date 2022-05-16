Mavs' Reggie Bullock named finalist for NBA social justice award for work in advocating for LGBTQ equity

Bullock has been working with LGBTQ organizations throughout the Dallas area to create inclusive environments, according to the league.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have more to be proud of than just reaching the Western Conference Finals.

In just his first year on the Mavs, guard-forward Reggie Bullock has already made an immediate impact in the Dallas area, specifically within the LGBTQ community.

The NBA announced on Monday that Bullock's efforts in the community have made him a finalist for the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award.

Other finalists include Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday, Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns and Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet.

According to the league, the award celebrates players who have made strides in fighting for social justice and advocating for equality.

In a list of Bullock's accomplishments this season, the NBA said the 31-year-old's push for LGBTQ equity stems from the 2014 murder of his sister, Mia Henderson, who was transgender.

Since joining the Mavs, Bullock has helped organizations such as Abounding Prosperity, Dallas Southern Pride, House of Rebirth, The Black-Tie Dinner, the Resource Center and the Muhlaysia Booker Foundation, which was founded in honor of a transgender woman who was murdered in Dallas.

The NBA also said that Bullock started an organization called RemarkaBULL, which provides housing and support to LGBTQ community members in need.

The winner of the NBA social justice award will be named during the Western Conference Finals. The award is a $100,000 donation from the NBA to the organization of the winner's choice. The other four finalists will receive $25,000 donations for their organizations.

Bullock has been an integral part of the Mavs' playoff run in 2022, especially in some of their wins. He recently scored 19 points in Game 6 of the semifinals against the Phoenix Suns as he helped the Mavs force a Game 7, which ultimately led to a blowout win on Sunday.