Mavs' Luka Dončić surprises children at hospital in Slovenia with hundreds of holiday gifts

The Mavs superstar set up the delivery of gifts to pediatric patients in his home country.

DALLAS — Luka Magic has delivered some real magic to children all the way in his home country.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar decided to celebrate the holidays this year by surprising around 200 children at a hospital in Slovenia.

According to a spokesperson, Dončić arranged hundreds of gifts, including toys and Lego sets, to be delivered to the children's hospital at the University Medical Center Ljubjana.

“These children are going through so much. I just hope this gives them a little bit of happiness during these difficult times,” Dončić said. “I hope they feel better soon, so they can get back to doing what they love. I’m thinking of them and I wish the children and their families a happy New Year in 2022.”

Each pediatric patient was also gifted a signed photo of Dončić and a note.

"To have Luka, a national hero of Slovenia, find the time to think of these kids is just amazing! We are incredibly thankful for all he has done to bring a smile to these kids this holiday season," said Dr. Marko Pokorn, the medical director at the children's hospital.

Dončić's emergence in the NBA has put a small spotlight on his home country, which is located in Central Europe with a population of just over 2 million people, according to data from The World Bank.

He is also one of three players currently in the NBA who are from Slovenia, another is Toronto Raptors guard Goran Dragić.