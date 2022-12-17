Video: Luka Doncic had his signature Jordan sneakers made for a teammate's horse

The video concludes with a montage of the horse strutting its stuff while donning the fresh Jordan Luka 1s.

DALLAS — Ever heard of "horse kicks?"

"Neigh"-ther had I.

And the horse of Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, named Stevie, might be the most stylish horse in the Lone Star State with its new signature Jordan Luka 1s.

That's right.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic had his signature sneaker made for a horse by a company called Horse Kicks, and he presented them to Finney-Smith as a Christmas present for Stevie.

Doncic shared the gift exchange on his Twitter page Thursday night:

The horse kicks came packaged in a red barrel serving as the body of a larger red wooden horse structure, also a nod to the Jordan Luka 1s Doncic wears on the court.

"Best horse in the world," Doncic said in the video.

