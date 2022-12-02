Bad Bunny references Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic in new single 'La Jumpa'

This wouldn't be the first time the Puerto Rican rapper has referenced the Mavs star.

DALLAS — It's been a friendship that has stretched over several years, but this year's Spotify Artist of the Year just dropped a new song... with a reference to Mavs star Luka Dončić.

In a new collab single with rapper Arcángel, Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) released "La Jumpa" on Nov. 30. In it, he references Luka's iconic form with the lyric "Luka, stepback, the jumpa."

In a TikTok promoting the single, Bad Bunny even takes on the form.

This isn't the first time Luka has been referenced in one of Bad Bunny's songs.

He also referenced the star in his song "25/8" off his 2020 album "YHLQMDLG" with the lyric "Hoy salimo' pa' la calle/Luka Dončić, no hay manera que yo falle" (translation: Today we're going out to the street/Luka Doncic, there's no way I'm missing).