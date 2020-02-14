Frigid temperatures and inches of snow cannot deter NBA stars, celebrities and WFAA sports reporter Jonah Javad from invading Chicago this weekend.

For the next three days, Jonah will be chronicling NBA All-Star weekend. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and check back here for the latest updates from Chicago.

Thursday - 5:45 p.m.

It's the Super Bowl for basketball. A multi-day, multi-event experience with sports, music and culture icons at every turn.

Among the stars shining this weekend in the Windy City: Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic.

Doncic made his All-Star Weekend debut last year as a rookie when he competed in the Rising Stars Challenge (reserved for first & second year players) and the Taco Bell Skills Challenge.

A year later, Doncic will once again play in the Rising Stars game on Friday night, which is a bit funny considering how far he’s risen over the last 12 months.

On Sunday night, Doncic will start in the NBA All-Star Game — the youngest player to do so since his childhood idol LeBron James in 2005.

Doncic is 20 years old. He turns 21 on Feb. 28.

Kobe Bryant was the youngest to ever start an All-Star Game (1998) at age 19.

Doncic will join Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd as the only three Mavericks to start the All-Star Game.

Doncic and Kidd (1996) are the only two in franchise history to be “voted in” as starters.

The Mavs wunderkind will start for “Team LeBron,” alongside Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Los Angeles Lakers forwards Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

James, along with Milwaukee Bucks All-Star and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, drafted their lineups last week.

You can watch Luka Doncic play in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday at 8 p.m. on TNT and the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday at 7 p.m. on TNT.

More Mavericks coverage from WFAA: