Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving reps South Oak Cliff state title hat while sitting courtside

South Oak Cliff became the first ever Dallas ISD school to win back-to-back state championships in 2022.

DALLAS — Game recognize game.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, a champion in his own right, was seen Monday night repping the threads of a local Dallas championship team.

Irving did not play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday due to right foot soreness. He sat alongside teammate Luka Doncic and owner Mark Cuban wearing the black and gold of South Oak Cliff.

Irving was seen donning a 2022 South Oak Cliff state championship hat, an homage to the first ever Dallas ISD school to win back-to-back state championships. When SOC won the state title in 2021, the Golden Bears were the first Dallas ISD school to win a state championship in 63 years.

Upon winning the second straight title in 2022, UIL officials confirmed to WFAA that SOC head coach Clifton Todd was the first black coach in UIL football history to win two state titles at the same school.

Without Doncic and Irving in the lineup, the Mavericks lost to the Grizzlies on Monday night, 104-88.