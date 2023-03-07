Mavs star Luka Doncic randomly shows up on Twitch streamer's Overwatch 2 team

Doncic has made it known on social media he's a big fan of Overwatch.

DALLAS — Imagine playing your favorite competitive video game and an NBA superstar randomly shows up on your team.

Well, it actually happened for one Twitch streamer who was playing the game Overwatch 2 at the time.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who has made it clear before that he's a big fan of Overwatch, ended up on the team of a streamer known as "m0xyy" on Tuesday morning.

At the beginning of the match, it wasn't immediately apparent that Doncic was on the team, as he went by the username "Donatello."

It wasn't until m0xyy attempted to start a conversation with Donatello, who was playing as characters Reinhardt and Zarya, that the team realized they were playing with an NBA superstar.

"You have any hobbies, Donatello?" m0xyy asked over the voice chat.

"Yeah, I play basketball," Doncic replied.

"Oh okay, you go to a gym or play for a team?" m0xyy asked

"Dallas Mavericks," Doncic said.

"You're on the Mavericks?!" m0xyy exclaimed.

"Wait, really? Can I have your autograph?" another streamer "JellyPeanut," who was playing on the team, asked Doncic.

Still questioning the real identity of Donatello, m0xyy would go on to ask questions such as his date of birth and his mother's name. Doncic, of course, answered immediately and with no hesitation.

The Mavs star even taught m0xyy how to speak some Slovenian.

WFAA later confirmed that the person was, indeed, Doncic himself.

Doncic has shown off his Overwatch fandom before so it was only a matter of time before fans got to see him in action.

In a video posted on his TikTok account, Doncic was asked which heroes he used the most in Overwatch.

"I probably main Roadhog, Hanzo and Cassidy. Those are my three favorite heroes," Doncic said in the video.

Back in 2018, Doncic even offered his talents to the Overwatch esports team Dallas Fuel, which is based at an office in Victory Park just feet away from the American Airlines Center.