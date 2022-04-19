Hey bandwagon Mavs fans, meet Jalen Brunson, the early star of the playoffs

The Villanova grad had a supernova-like performance with 41 points and zero turnovers in Game 2 of the series against the Utah Jazz.

DALLAS — What a performance by Jalen Brunson on Monday night in Game 2 against the Utah Jazz.

Let's get this out of the way, MFFLs ... we know that you know who Brunson is. This is not directed at you.

For those of you hopping on the Mavericks bandwagon this postseason, let the Mavericks faithful proudly introduce you to our 6-foot-1-inch point guard that took over the game in Luka Doncic's absence.

Brunson was drafted by the Mavericks in the second round in 2018 out of the University of Villanova. Brunson is a two-time national champion (2016, 2018) and won numerous national awards in his junior season at Villanova.

Brunson has served as a role player since joining the Mavericks in 2018, logging anywhere from 22-25 minutes per game and 9-12 points in this first three seasons. This year, however, Brunson has taken on a more prominent role with the Mavs, averaging 16.3 points per game in 31.9 minutes per game.

In a 110-104 Game 2 win against the Utah Jazz on Monday, however, Brunson exploded for 41 points, eight rebounds, five assists and zero turnovers. He became the fifth Dallas player to score 40 points in a playoff game. Doncic was one of the previous four to do that.

In 2019, WFAA's Jonah Javad profiled Brunson, displaying the Villanova guard's heart of a champion.

If the Mavericks are to raise the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, no doubt Doncic will lead the way. But it'll take also take championship-level efforts from Brunson to help get the Mavericks to its second-ever NBA title.