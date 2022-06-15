Report: Mavs trade first round draft pick, four players to Rockets for Christian Wood

The Mavs reportedly traded four players, including Boban Marjanovic and Trey Burke, along with the No. 26 overall pick in this year's draft.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks aren't waiting for the draft to bolster their roster.

The Mavs have reportedly traded this year's first round pick and four players to the Houston Rockets for 26-year-old big man Christian Wood. This was first reported by the Athletic's Shams Charania.

According to the report, Dallas is sending Boban Marjonovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss to Houston, along with the No. 26 overall pick in next week's NBA Draft.

The Mavs receive a center who's been a journeyman so far in his NBA career. Wood was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2015 and has had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons.

Wood signed a three-year, $41 million with the Rockets in 2020. During the 2021-2022 season, the 26-year-old averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds in 68 games.