Dallas Mavericks open their preseason late in Abu Dhabi. Here's a look at their schedule.

DALLAS — Weeks after releasing the full regular season schedule, we now know how the Dallas Mavericks will prepare for the opening game on the road against No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Mavs-Spurs season opener is slated for Oct. 25, but Dallas will get in a slew of games overseas first.

The Mavericks announced Wednesday that the team will start its preseason slate in Abu Dhabi against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dallas and Minnesota will play on Oct. 5 and Oct. 7 in Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Both of these games will be available to stream on mavs.com.

After those pair of games, Dallas will travel to Spain to take on Luka Doncic's former team, Real Madrid. The Mavericks and Real Madrid will play on Oct. 10 at the WiZink Center, which will air on Bally Sports Southwest.

The Mavericks round out their preseason schedule in a home game at the American Airlines Center against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 20. The Mavs-Pistons game will also air on Bally Sports Southwest.

All four preseason games will be broadcast on 97.1 The Freak. The games can also be heard in Spanish on Zona MX 99.1 FM.

