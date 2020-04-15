Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, is stepping up again to help the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

This time Cuban wants you to sign a one-day contract to play with the Mavs during a preseason game, all while raising money to feed families in need.

So, if you've always dreamed of becoming an NBA player, this is your chance.

It's all part of Fanatics "ALL IN Challenge" where a handful of athletes and celebrities are partnering with the brand to raise money for charity.

People can enter the contest for free by clicking here. Additional entries can also be purchased online.

According to Fanatics, 100% of the money raised through the auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

There is a max of 1,000 entries per person, per sweepstakes, according to the rules on the website.

Once it's safe to do so, the winner of All In Challenge will then get to fly to Dallas, be part of the lineup and sit on the bench during a preseason game, meet Mavs players during warmups, receive an on-court uniform with your name and number of choice, receive a two-night hotel stay and more.

The contest launched Tuesday and the final date to enter is May 1.

More on WFAA: