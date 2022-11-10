It's official: The Mavs have a new 'Retroplex' alternate jersey

We had a feeling these were on the way.

DALLAS — It's official: The Dallas Mavericks have a new jersey.

The club's 2022-23 City Edition threads were released Thursday morning, about a month after they were leaked on Twitter.

We had a feeling these were on the way -- blue jerseys with "Dallas" in a 70s/80s font and green trim.

But it's one thing to see them in a leaked photo, hanging on a sales rack. It's another to see Luka Doncic and his teammates don the new look.

Love or hate the yearly City Edition alternates, it's hard to argue with these.

Not only does the new "Retroplex" jersey look sharp, it also pays homage to a very Dallas-Fort Worth thing: The unique-to-North-Texas "Metroplex."

Yes, "Metroplex" was invented for North Texas in the early 1970s, when civic and business leaders needed a way to brand the sprawling region.

"Fifty years later, our Metroplex is going through a financial, business, cultural and social boom," the Mavs said in a press release for the jerseys, "becoming a bigger and brighter version of its former self."

The Mavs also released a video paying tribute to the team's former home at Reunion Arena, where they played from 1980-2001.