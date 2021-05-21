Dallas Mavericks increase attendance to near full capacity for playoffs

The general public will have a chance to purchase single-game tickets for home playoff games Saturday, May 22 at 12:00 pm. on Mavs.com.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks plan to increase attendance for postseason play to near American Airlines Center’s full capacity. Masks will continue to be required for all fans inside the arena when not eating or drinking.

The fifth-seeded Mavs are playing the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers, the team that beat them in a six-game series during last year's playoffs in Orlando.

This is the second straight year the Mavs have made the NBA Playoffs.

Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall said fans have proven they can keep the environment safe and fun.

“We are so excited about welcoming more fans into AAC to help cheer on our Mavs,” Marshall said. “We have been slowly inviting more fans to our games since February 8, in accordance with public health protocol."

Playoff tickets went on sale to Mavs season ticket holders on Wednesday, May 19.

The general public will have a chance to purchase single-game tickets for home playoff games Saturday, May 22 at 12:00 pm. on Mavs.com. Round one home playoff games are scheduled for Friday, May 28 at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 30 at 8:30 p.m.

People can also buy tickets, starting as low as $13, with the purchase of a 2021-2022 new season membership.

To get tickets, you can call 214-747-MAVS.

The Mavs-Clippers schedule is as followed:

Game 1—Saturday, May 22 (3:30 p.m.)

Game 2—Tuesday, May 25 (9:30 p.m.)

Game 3—Friday, May 28 (8:30 p.m.)

Game 4—Sunday, May 30 (8:30 p.m.)

Game 5—Wednesday, June 2 (TBD)

Game 6—Friday, June 4 (TBD)

Game 7—Sunday, June 6 (TBD)

In addition to increased capacity, the Mavericks, in partnership with the City of Dallas, will host COVID-19 vaccination events outside on Victory Plaza at American Airlines Center for Texas residents aged 18 and older.

These events will happen before Game 3 on Friday, May 28 and Game 4 on Sunday, May 30 from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

The Texas Military Department Mobile Vaccination Team will help run these events and will be administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. No appointment is required, and walk-ups are welcome, even for those not attending the games.

Vaccine recipients should plan to be observed for 15 minutes after getting their vaccine.

All participants must complete the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent forms.