The best matchup of the Mavs-Clippers series might be Rajon Rondo vs. Rick Carlisle | Locked On Mavericks

DALLAS — The Los Angeles Clippers host the Dallas Mavericks to open the Western Conference first round.

Game 1 tips off Saturday afternoon.

The most interesting match-up might be between former Maverick Rajon Rondo and current Mavericks head coach, Rick Carlisle. If you're a Dallas fan, you remember how that went down.

Six years ago, during a playoff series against the Rockets, there were heated arguments, a string of two personal fouls and a technical foul in about :30, and Rondo was benched.

Nick Angstadt is joined by the hosts of Locked On Clippers, Charles Mockler and William Updyke, to break it all down on this episode of Locked On Mavericks Podcast.

On the court, Dallas went 2-1 against Los Angeles during the regular season. The Mavericks won the last regular-season meeting 105-89 on March 17. Luka Doncic scored 42 points to lead Dallas to the win and Paul George totaled 28 points in the loss for LA.

The Clippers have gone 27-15 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up only 107.8 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Mavericks have gone 21-21 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas averages 112.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

