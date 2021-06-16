Dallas Mavericks and GM Donnie Nelson agree to part ways

Since the Mavs won the title in 2011, the team has been knocked out in the first round of the playoffs six times and missed the playoffs the other four seasons.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks and general manager Donnie Nelson have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

Nelson was the longest-tenured general manager in the NBA at the time of his departure.

"I just want to thank Donnie for his 24 years of service to this organization," Mavs owner Mark Cuban said. "Donnie has been instrumental to our success and helped bring a championship to Dallas. His hard work, creativity and vision made him a pioneer. Donnie will always be a part of the Mavs family and I wish him all the best."

The Dallas Mavericks and Donnie Nelson have mutually agreed to part ways. pic.twitter.com/YRg8pF15oG — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) June 16, 2021

Nelson was part of the front office that built the Mavs roster that won the franchise's only NBA championship in 2011.

However, since that championship season, the Mavs have been knocked out in the first round of the playoffs six times and missed the playoffs the other four seasons.

The Mavs have a lot of roster decisions to make in the next few off seasons. Since Mavs star Luka Dončić made All-NBA first team twice during his rookie contract, he is now eligible for a super-max extension. That could be worth more than $200 million over five years.

Nelson first joined the franchise in 1998 as the assistant general manager when his father, Don Nelson, was both the coach and general manager of the team.

He later would become both the general manager and president of basketball operations in 2005.

During his tenure, the Mavs went to the Western Conference Finals three times and captured three division titles. The team had a franchise-record 67 wins in the 2007 season.