Luka Dončić named to All-NBA First Team for second consecutive season

With today's honors, Dončić is just the third Mavericks player to be named to any All-NBA team.

DALLAS — The NBA named Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić to the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team, marking the second season in a row the 22-year-old has garnered such honors.

At 22, Dončić is the youngest player in the NBA's history to earn multiple All-NBA First Team selections, and he is only one of four players to get multiple All-NBA First Team accolades before turning 23, behind Kevin Durant, Rick Barry and Max Zaslofsky. He is also only the seventh player since the 1976 season to get two or more All-NBA first-team selections within their first three seasons.

The other six are George Gervin, David Thompson, Larry Bird, David Robinson, Penny Hardaway and Tim Duncan.

Dončić (6-7, 230) averaged a team-best 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, a team-high 8.6 assists and a team-high 34.3 minutes in 66 games (all starts) this season. He ranked sixth in the NBA in scoring, 21st in rebounding and fifth in assists, finishing in the top 25 for all three categories for the second year in a row.