The 2022-23 Mavs schedule just got released. Here are the 10 'must-sees'

Dallas will be re-kindling the flames of a fiery postseason feud from the opening tip.

DALLAS — Get ready, Mavs fans! We now know exactly who (and when) Dallas will be playing its 82 games for the 2022-23 season.

The NBA dropped its full season schedule for the league's 30 teams at 2 p.m. CST on Aug. 17, and the Dallas Mavericks are included in a number of marquee matchups. But we can't be that surprised, especially with Luka Doncic lacing 'em up and the storylines that have come up from the last postseason until now.

Dallas is scheduled to play 30 nationally televised games, including 10 on ESPN, nine on NBA TV, seven on TNT and four on ABC.

Eighty-two games is quite a bit to comb through, so we broke down the 10 biggest games on the calendar to circle. Don't worry, though. You MFFLs can check out the full season of 82 games by clicking on the link at the bottom of this story.

1. Season opener: Mavs take on Phoenix Suns

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Dallas Mavericks will re-kindle old flames in the spicy matchup of Doncic and Co. vs. Devon Booker and Chris Paul. This fiery matchup played out in front of a national audience in last year's Western Conference semi-finals, where Dallas came back to win in seven games. The series was chippy and a healthy amount of trash talk was exchanged and this game should be no different. The game will start at 9 p.m. CST on ESPN.

2. Christmas Day: LeBron and the Lakers come to Dallas

Despite missing the playoffs last season, the mere presence of LeBron James always draws the marquee, and it's proven here. James will officially surpass Kobe Bryant as the player with the most Christmas Day appearances, and you can tack on another one to his distinguished list. This will mark James' 17th Christmas Day game in his career, and it is Doncic's third straight. The game will air at 1:30 p.m. on WFAA (ABC).

3. Return of the Brunson: Jalen Brunson plays first game in American Airlines Center ... not in a Mavs uniform

Brunson's free agency and the drama centered around whether or not the New York Knicks tampered in their pursuit of the Mavs premiere guard will be must-see TV. Brunson and the Knicks will come to Dallas at 7:30 p.m. CST on Dec. 27.

4. Home opener: Dallas host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies

One of the league's fast-rising stars in Ja Morant will come to Dallas for the Mavericks' home opener on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. CST.

5. NBA's most lovable center returns to Dallas

One of the most beloved Dallas Mavericks, Boban Marjanovic was traded to Houston in the Christian Wood deal. Not every player homecoming is cordial, but this one will likely become a standing ovation for the lovable Marjanovic. He and the Rockets come to the AAC on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. CST.

6. Christian Wood returns to Houston

The aforementioned Wood, and newest Mavericks big man, returns to his old stomping grounds of southeast Texas right before the Christmas Day game on Friday, Dec. 23. Wood made a name for himself during his two seasons in Houston, eclipsing the 20-plus point per game mark for the first time in his career during the 2020-21 season. Wood's production dipped a little in the 2021-22 season to 17.9 points per game, but remained one of the team's key contributors.

7. Dallas vs. Golden State: The ultimate Western Conference Finals rematch

After a grueling seven-game series against the Phoenix Suns, Doncic and the Mavs ran out of gas against the re-tooled Warriors. Golden State defeated Dallas in five games and went on to win the NBA Title. The Warriors exposed the size of the Mavs in the series, which has led to offseason moves to upgrade the front court, including signing JaVale McGee from the Suns and Wood from the Rockets. The Mavericks will host Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors twice in 2022-23 (Nov. 29 and March 22).

8. Rick Carlisle, Pacers take on Mavericks in the AAC

Dallas all-time winningest coach, Rick Carlisle, coming back to the AAC will always be a sight to behold. Carlisle helped lead the Mavs to its only championship in 2011, a feat that will forever cement his legacy in the hearts of MFFLs. Carlisle and the Pacers come to town on Tuesday, Feb. 28, right after the All-Star game.

9. The Slovenia game: Doncic, Dragic face-off when they could have been teammates

Goran Dragic was rumored to be a target for the Mavericks in the offseason because of his close relationship with Doncic. Instead, Dragic signed with the Chicago Bulls. The Doncic-Dragic matchup will be one that is fun to watch, for sure. Tune in as the Mavericks play in Chicago at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

10. Eastern Conference champs come to town

Jayson Tatum and the reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics will make their lone trip to Dallas on Jan. 5. Tip-off for this game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will air on TNT.

Theo Pinson and ... puppies?

