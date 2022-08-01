Knicks' signing of Jalen Brunson reportedly under investigation by NBA

Brunson bolted from the Mavericks when free agency began and joined the Knicks on a four-year, $104 million deal.

DALLAS — The New York Knicks are under investigation for possible tampering after signing free agent guard Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks this offseason, according to multiple reports.

Brunson, 25, bolted from the Mavs when free agency began on June 30 and signed with the Knicks on a four-year, $104 million deal.

The investigation, which was first reported by Yahoo! Sports and later by ESPN, centers around if the Knicks made contact with Brunson and his agent prior to the start of free agency.

Teams weren't allowed to make contact with free agents before 5 p.m. CT on June 30.

Brunson was coming off the best season of his career when he averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists during the regular season. In the postseason, which had the Mavs making it to the Western Conference finals, the New Jersey native averaged 21.6 points and 3.7 assists.

The Mavs could have offered more than the Knicks due to "Bird Rights." The Dallas front office could have exceeded the salary cap and offered a five-year, $175 million contract.

The Mavs didn't even get to meet with the 25-year-old when free agency began.

Prior to free agency, the Knicks had hired Brunson's father, Rick, as an assistant coach on head coach Tom Thibodeau's staff.

Rick Brunson had previously been a part of Thibodeau's staff with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Penalties for tampering cases include fines up to $10 million and the forfeiture of draft picks.