A Dallas Maverick bought an island in Belize as a vacation destination for him and his family

DALLAS — Welcome to "Bullock Island."

On Monday, April 3, Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock shared an update to a project he's been working on in Central America. Bullock purchased a five-acre island in Belize intended to host a vacation home for his family, as well as eight rentable villas.

Marc J. Spears first wrote about Bullock's idea in an interview for Andscape last year. According to Spears' interview with Bullock, the interest sparked after a conversation with former Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. during the 2019-20 season about the ability to purchase islands. He told Spears that, after doing some research, he sent his mother, girlfriend and two siblings to look at one in particular with a $2 million asking price.

They came back with glowing (and probably sunny) reviews of the small island, and Bullock purchased it. He named it “Bullock Caye.” A caye is defined as a small, low island composed largely of coral or sand.

In an Instagram post, Bullock shared a look at the progress being made on what he now dubbed "Bullock Island."

"Introducing BULLOCK ISLAND 🏝️ THE immersive island adventure. Where luxury meets nature, dreams become reality, designing each moment to create life long memories. Meet us in the sand where the Sun kisses the ocean,the moon dances with stars, and the coconuts fall from the trees✨ Only on BULLOCK ISLAND 🏝️," Bullock wrote.

In the Andscape article, Bullock said he planned to build a 4,000-square-foot home on the island for himself and his family, as well as eight villas for rent for vacationers. The Mavs wing also said he wanted to add a spa, basketball court, restaurant/bar, and more to his island.

The island should host nearly 40 people at one time, Bullock said. In order to get there, renters will need to fly to Belize City, take a short flight to Placencia, then take a 10-minute boat ride.

Bullock posted a screenshot to his Instagram stories, which showed numerous people inquiring on pricing and how to book a stay. His answer was simple: "Stay tuned."