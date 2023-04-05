A leftover April Fools Day prank? Fake alligator draws calls to Plano Animal Shelter

The Plano Animal Shelter said it received multiple calls about an alligator on the highway during rush hour.

PLANO, Texas — Imagine driving on the freeway and you see an alligator on the side of the road ... scary, right?

Well, drivers in Plano had that experience on Monday, which led to "multiple calls" about the reptile, according to the Plano Animal Shelter. When they responded to the reports, however, things weren't quite what they expected.

What officials found was not a live alligator, but rather a realistic-looking alligator toy.

Might this be the work of an April Fools Day prankster? Who knows, but the Plano Animal Shelter had fun with the situation, tweeting, "You never know what you’re going to see on your morning commute!"

The toy is now part of the animal shelter's Easter display, donning pink bunny ears and hanging out with a large Easter bunny.

Folks in the comment section of the city's social media post are calling for him to be named George the gator after being "rescued" from the George Bush Turnpike.

Seems fitting.