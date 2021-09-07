Ex-Dallas Maverick Cedric Ceballos reveals COVID-19 battle in ICU

"If I have done... anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize," Ceballos said in a tweet.

Former NBA player Cedric Ceballos, who played for the Dallas Mavericks from 1998 to 2000, has revealed he is currently battling COVID-19 while in an intensive care unit.

The 52-year-old on Tuesday said it was his 10th day in the ICU. He also posted a picture of himself wearing an oxygen mask.

"On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my butt, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery. If I have done and anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize. My fight is not done... Thx," he said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Ceballos spent 11 years in the NBA, playing for various teams, including the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.

He also won the Slam Dunk Contest in 1992 and was an All-Star in 1995 while with the Lakers.

His tweet about his battle garnered attention from players and the NBA itself.

"Members of the NBA family are keeping Cedric Ceballos in their thoughts as he courageously battles COVID-19. We wish Cedric a full and speedy recovery," the NBA tweeted.