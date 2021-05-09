UT Southwestern expects Dallas County COVID hospitalizations to peak, continued rise in Tarrant County

UT Southwestern says more people in Dallas County are wearing masks and it has helped.

DALLAS — Some hopeful news for Dallas County on Labor Day: new modeling says Dallas County COVID hospitalizations are estimated to flatten out over the next several weeks and then drop.

But in Tarrant County, where there is no mask requirement, it is different. Projections show a continued rise in Tarrant County COVID hospitalizations in the days ahead.

UT Southwestern releases COVID current analysis and forecasting for the D-FW region. The latest forecast says that hospital admission volumes are still high across North Texas. Nearly all positive test samples at UT Southwestern were confirmed with the delta variant, the report said.

The peak in hospitalizations will depend on if people in Dallas County continue the current level of behaviors, such as mask-wearing, social distancing and business restrictions, the report said. The trajectory for Tarrant County still shows a continued increase in hospitalizations.

"Due to increases in masking and vaccination rates, rates of hospitalization are flattening out in all but pediatric age groups," the report said. "And levels of hospitalization may peak below January surge levels instead of far exceeding those records."

Dr. Rajesh Nandy is a professor of Biostatistics and Epidemiology at the UNT Health Science Center. His biggest concern is ICU staffing and available beds. He said a majority of the patients in ICU beds in Tarrant and Dallas counties are for COVID.

“When ICU occupancy gets to 100%... the patients who are getting admitted with COVID may not always get the best treatment that they need and [the treatment] that the hospital should otherwise provide,” Nandy said. “So that is my biggest concern is that people may die from COVID even though we know how to treat them."

In Dallas County, UTSW expects roughly 1,100 new COVID infections per day by Sept. 23, the report said. In Tarrant County, UTSW expects roughly 1,300 new COVID infections per day by Sept. 23.

COVID remains a concern for young people too.

The latest data shows a dramatic rise in COVID cases among Texas public school students. The week of Aug. 8 ended with 1,273 cases among students. And case count has risen dramatically: the week of Aug. 29 ended with more than 27,000 cases among students.

With school underway, football stadiums packed, and the Labor Day weekend now over, Nandy says people must do their part to help slow the spread.