Signed, sealed, delivered: Rangers ink top draft pick

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers officially have a first-round draft pick.

The club on Tuesday announced that it has signed Wyatt Langford, the fourth overall pick in this month's Major League Baseball draft.

Langford, an outfielder from the University of Florida, received a signing bonus of $8 million, according to Jim Callis, an insider with MLB Pipeline.

The Rangers formally introduced Langford at a press conference on Tuesday.

Langford's reported bonus is tied for the fifth-highest baseball signing bonus of all-time, according to Callis.

Langford adds another lively bat to the club's pool of prospects, likely joining Evan Carter and Luisangel Acuna as a top 100 prospect in all of baseball.

Welcome to the fam, Wyatt! 🖊



We’ve officially signed 2023 first round pick, @langford_wyatt. pic.twitter.com/kVTbbKuHXn — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 18, 2023

Langford starred for Florida in the Gators' run to the College World Series championship round. He hit .373 with 21 homers, 57 runs batted in and 56 walks in 64 games this year. Langford was a unanimous All-American for several outlets and he was also named to the College World Series all-tournament team.

The Rangers have selected a college player with the club's first pick in five consecutive seasons, as Langford followed right-handed pitchers Kumar Rocker (3rd overall in 2022) & Jack Leiter (2nd overall in 2021), as well as second baseman Justin Foscue (14th overall in 2020) and third baseman Josh Jung (8th overall in 2019).

Texas' stocked farm system should give the club some flexibility ahead of this month's trade deadline. Texas, which beat Tampa Bay on Monday night to improve to 56-39, is expected to potentially target another bullpen arm and possibly a starting pitcher and a position player over the next two weeks.

Texas finishes out the series against the Rays on Tuesday and Wednesday, before welcoming the Los Angeles Dodgers to Globe Life Field for a series this weekend.