First look at 'One Rangers Way,' the luxurious apartments just blocks away from AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field

One Rangers Way will offer an upscale living experience with one-of-a-kind amenities, including entertainment spaces, a zen garden, valet dry cleaning and more.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A new luxury, resort-style apartment community in the Arlington Entertainment District is one step closer to opening its doors to residents.

On Tuesday, the Texas Rangers and Cordish Companies unveiled the first look inside "One Rangers Way." One Rangers Way is a 299-unit apartment community that will offer a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and penthouse apartment homes, as well as a parking garage with 423 spaces. The project will offer an upscale living experience with one-of-a-kind amenities. Those amenities include:

An expansive outdoor amenity deck with green spaces

Outdoor pool with swim up bar

Indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces

Demonstration and entertainment kitchen

Private event entertainment room

State-of-the-art fitness facilities

A variety of coworking spaces

Game lounge with billiards and ping pong tables

Zen garden

24/7 lobby attendant and personalized concierge services

Pet friendly community including a paw spa

Business center and conference room

Valet dry cleaning services

Exclusive resident events year-round

The upscale living will come with upscale prices: The studio apartments start at around $1,400 per month, and the largest units -- the "Penthouse" level -- are above $4,000, according to the community's available floor plans.

Beginning Tuesday, July 18, interested renters can visit the One Rangers Way Leasing Center, located at Spark Arlington inside Choctaw Stadium to learn more about living opportunities within the residential community. The leasing center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on weekends by appointment.

WFAA got a first look at what the apartments will look like:

One Rangers Way will celebrate the rich history of the state of Texas and showcase a unique design and curated art collection inspired by the Texas Rangers and America’s favorite pastime.

The apartment complex lies just blocks away from live steps away from Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium and AT&T Stadium and Texas Live!

One Rangers Way is slated to open in December 2024.