We now know who will sing the national anthem at Texas Rangers Opening Day

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers open their 2023 season with a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies are coming off winning the National League pennant, while the Rangers enter 2023 looking to improve on their sixth straight losing season.

Rangers Opening Day is filled with numerous pre-game festivities, including the ceremonial first pitch being thrown by a a 21-year veteran of the Texas DPS, joined by former President George W. Bush and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

For a timeline that breaks down Opening Day, click here.

Who is singing the national anthem for Rangers Opening Day?

The Star Spangled Banner will be performed by three-time Emmy Award winning vocal group The Texas Tenors. The group was founded in 2009 and consists of country singer JC Fisher, classical singer Marcus Collins, and opera signer John Hagen. The Texas Tenors have performed in concert in over 20 countries and recorded numerous albums.

Rangers officials said the National Anthem will also be signed on the field by Amber Nall of Abilene, Texas.

The Texas Tenors will also sing God Bless the U.S.A. during the seventh inning stretch on Opening Day.

Joel LaGrone will sing Texas, Our Texas to begin the pre-game ceremonies, scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m..

The colors will be presented by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and large United States and Texas flags will be unfurled in centerfield by members of the Texas Rangers front office. Members of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers and the Arlington Police Department Mounted Patrol will escort the flags onto the field.

Rangers officials said there will be a flyover of Globe Life Field at the conclusion of the national anthem, weather permitting.

How to watch the Texas Rangers on Opening Day

The game will be available on MLB.TV and on Bally Sports Southwest in Texas, as well as the radio call on 105.3 The Fan.

The three-game finale between the Rangers and Phillies will be on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. CT.

Diamond Sports, the parent company of Bally Sports Southwest, voluntarily filed for bankruptcy on March 14. Bally is the local broadcaster for most Rangers games.

In its bankruptcy announcement, Diamond Sports Group added that the Bally Sports networks "will continue to operate in the ordinary course during the Chapter 11 process."

For more information about the Bally Sports bankruptcy effect, click here.