Here's when the Texas Rangers play the Phillies on Opening Day

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers open their 2023 season with a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. It's the first time these two ball clubs face off on Opening Day since 2009.

The Phillies are coming off winning the National League pennant, while the Rangers enter 2023 looking to improve on their sixth straight losing season.

Texas has re-tooled its pitching rotation, headlined by their Opening Day starter, Jacob deGrom.

When is the Rangers first pitch on Opening Day?

First pitch for Opening Day is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 30. Fans looking to attend the game can purchase tickets here on the Rangers website.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Lieutenant Reuben T. Mankin, a 21-year veteran of the Texas DPS, joined by former President George W. Bush and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Lt. Mankin will be accompanied to the pitcher's mound by Rangers legend Nolan Ryan. Ivan Rodriguez will catch the ceremonial first pitch.

Here is a timeline for Opening Day:

11 a.m. – Globe Life Field parking lots open

– Globe Life Field parking lots open Noon – Globe Life Field gates open

– Globe Life Field gates open 12:05 p.m. – Rangers’ batting practice

– Rangers’ batting practice 12:55 p.m. – Phillies batting practice

– Phillies batting practice 2:30 p.m. – Pregame ceremonies begin: Joel LaGrone sings Texas, Our Texas to begin the pre-game ceremonies, Ceremonial First Pitch, Introduction of Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame players, The Texas Tenors sing national anthem (including a flyover, weather permitting), Color Guard: Texas Rangers Law Enforcement Honor Guard.

How to watch the Texas Rangers on Opening Day

The game will be available on MLB.TV and on Bally Sports Southwest in Texas, as well as the radio call on 105.3 The Fan.

The three-game finale between the Rangers and Phillies will be on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. CT.

Diamond Sports, the parent company of Bally Sports Southwest, voluntarily filed for bankruptcy on March 14. Bally is the local broadcaster for most Rangers games.

In its bankruptcy announcement, Diamond Sports Group added that the Bally Sports networks "will continue to operate in the ordinary course during the Chapter 11 process."

For more information about the Bally Sports bankruptcy effect, click here.