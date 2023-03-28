A governor, a president and a Texas legend will be part of the Rangers' first pitch ceremony

The Rangers will host a pair of Texas dignitaries, and a baseball legend, during first pitch ceremonies Thursday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers will have a contingent of dignitaries - and some Texas royalty, too - on hand for the first pitch ceremony during Thursday's Opening Day game at Globe Life Field.

Gov. Greg Abbott, former President George W. Bush and Texas legend Nolan Ryan join Lt. Reuben T. Mankin, who will throw the first pitch to Ivan Rodriguez, another Rangers Hall of Famer.

Mankin is a 21-year veteran of the law enforcement Texas Rangers of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Rangers (baseball club, that is) will be commemorating the 200th anniversary of the founding of the Texas Rangers law enforcement.

The first pitch ceremony will be part of a host of pregame ceremonies, beginning at 2:30 p.m. First pitch - the real first pitch - is set for 3:05 p.m., as the Rangers take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Gates to the ballpark will open at noon on Thursday, and parking lots open at 11 a.m., the team announced Tuesday.

Also in attendance Thursday will be Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. Last year Texas was awarded the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, which will be played July 16, 2024.

Thursday will mark the beginning of a Rangers season that will, at least at the beginning, have some optimism. New ace Jacob deGrom headlines a revamped Rangers rotation, and Texas' infield of third baseman Josh Jung, shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe will be among the more solid units in baseball.