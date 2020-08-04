A Tarrant County grand jury has indicted former Texas Rangers player Josh Hamilton on a felony injury to a child charge.

Hamilton, 38, is accused of hitting and scratching his daughter in a September 2019 incident.

During the assault, he told his daughter to tell a judge "what a terrible dad I am" so that she would never have to go to his house again, according to Keller police records.

Hamilton has three children but court records show he is accused of assaulting his oldest.

When interviewed by Child Protective Services, his daughter told the interviewer that Hamilton started to assault and throw things at her after she made a comment that upset him, records show.

The former baseball player is accused of throwing a full water bottle that hit his daughter in the chest. Hamilton then pulled a chair from under his daughter and threw it at her, a warrant says.

Hamilton then allegedly took his daughter to a room, pinned her to a bed and repeatedly hit her on the back and legs, according to an arrest warrant.

Police records show Hamilton is 6-feet-4-inches and weighs 250 pounds.

Tarrant County court records show after the incident, Hamilton's ex-wife, Katie Hamilton, filed for a temporary restraining order against him on behalf of her daughter.

