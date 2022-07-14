Rangers SS Corey Seager makes All-Star Game in first season with Texas

Seager joins teammate Martin Perez on the American League roster for next week's All-Star Game.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Seager is making a good first impression as a member of the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers shortstop has been named to the American League roster for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game next week.

The 28-year-old was added to the roster as an injury replacement for Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer.

Seager joins teammate and pitcher Martin Perez on the AL roster.

This is Seager's third selection to the All-Star Game since his MLB debut in 2015 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Seager joined the Rangers during the offseason on a 10-year blockbuster deal worth $325 million.

Through his first 84 games with Texas, Seager has a .245 batting average and has 21 home runs, 10 doubles and 48 RBIs. According to the Rangers, the 28-year-old has the most home runs of any shortstop in the league so far this season.

Other Rangers shortstops to have made All-Star Games include fan favorites Michael Young and Elvis Andrus.