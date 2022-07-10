Rangers pitcher Martin Perez makes AL roster for 2022 All-Star Game

Perez (7-2) is the only Texas Rangers player to be selected for this year's game in Los Angeles.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Pitcher Martín Pérez will be the lone representative for the Texas Rangers in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game next week.

The Rangers leftie was named to the American League roster on Sunday as the MLB finalized the pitchers and reserves for this year's event.

The 2022 All-Star game, which pits the American and National leagues against each other, will be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 19.

According to the Rangers, this will be the first time Pérez has appeared as an All-Star in his 11-year MLB career. He currently has a 7-2 record with a 2.72 ERA in 17 games/starts this season.

Pérez was also named AL Pitcher of the Month in May after a 4-0 record with a 0.64 ERA.

The 31-year-old from Venezuela has spent most of his MLB career with the Rangers. He made his debut for Texas in 2012.

After stints with the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox from 2019 to 2021, Pérez made his way back to the Rangers on a one-year deal in 2022.

According to the team, at least one Rangers pitcher has been selected for three straight All-Star games and in 10 of the last 12 games.

Former Texas pitcher Mike Minor was selected, but did not play, for the 2019 game and Kyle Gibson made an appearance in 2021. There was not an All-Star game in 2020 due to COVID-19.