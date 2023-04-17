'For the Metroplex': The Rangers just dropped their new City Connect jerseys

The Rangers will debut the new jerseys in Friday's home game against the Oakland Athletics.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are rolling.

Fresh off a series win over the Houston Astros this past weekend, Texas on Monday dropped their new City Connect edition jerseys, which they'll wear periodically through the rest of the season.

And let's be honest here: The video the Rangers dropped that revealed the new threads might be better than the jerseys themselves.

The clip featured Rangers players in the new uniforms, along with images of DFW's baseball history, from Burnett Field in Dallas to LaGrave Field in Fort Worth. And it was set to "Texas" by Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug.

Love the jerseys or hate 'em, you can't help but like the video.

Take a look for yourself:

The City Connect jerseys are a Major League Baseball partnership with Nike that launched in 2021 "to celebrate the connection between the specific club and its city."

The Rangers outlined how the jersey design came together here, as one date - April 21 - became central to the "Texas spirit" of the jerseys.

April 21 is the day Texas gained independence in 1836, the day of the first championship baseball game in Texas in 1868, the day of the first home game for the Rangers in 1972 and, now, the day the Rangers will debut the new jerseys on Friday against the Oakland Athletics.

Diving into the details of the new uniforms, they feature a gothic-lettering "TR" logo on the right side of the chest and the player's number on the left. The gothic lettering was inspired by the old Dallas Eagles logo, and it also includes a spur in honor of the DFW Spurs. Both were professional baseball teams in North Texas before the big leagues came to town.

The uniforms also feature rope braid piping along the pants and a "Peagle" log on the right sleeve; yes, a "Peagle," which apparently is a mythical creature that blends a panther and an eagle, a nod to the Dallas Eagles and Fort Worth Panthers teams of DFW's baseball past.

Yes, there's a lot going on here, but that's kind of the point with the City Connects.

Fans can purchase the new City Connect gear at the Rangers' Grand Slam Team Store at Globe Life Field until Friday. The gear will also be available through MLB.com, Nike and New Era.

Also on Friday, the first 15,000 fans will get a Marcus Semien bobblehead, with the Rangers second baseman donning the new threads.

Corey Seager (May 19) and Jacob deGrom (June 16) will also get featured on a City Connect bobblehead this season.