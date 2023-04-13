Who will step up now that Corey Seager is injured? | Locked On Rangers

The shortstop will be out at least four weeks with a Grade Two hamstring strain after a strong stretch of games at the plate.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are in first place in the American League West Division, and now they’re going to be without their best hitter for an extended period of time.

While legging out a double, Texas Rangers shortstop, Corey Seager suffered a left hamstring injury during Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Josh Smith replaced him in the game, and now it looks like Seager will be out for at least four weeks with a Grade Two left hamstring strain..

Seager had been leading the Rangers with a 359/.469/.538 batting line with four doubles, one home run, and more walks (9) than strikeouts (7). Manager Bruce Bochy said after Tuesday’s game, “You hate to see it because he's been on fire. I mean, he is just squaring up everything."

On Thursday's Locked On Rangers podcast, host Brice Paterik discussed the ramifications of Seager’s injury.

Paterik said, “This is a huge bummer for Rangers fans. Corey Seager was the best Rangers hitter of the season so far, and he was off to a red-hot start.” He also thinks that Seager would have been fine if he hadn’t tried to turn that double into a triple and explained how some players around baseball, like Manny Machado and Nelson Cruz, have been criticized for not legging out some hits but because of that, Machado mainly, has stayed relatively healthy during the past five seasons.

Seager injured his hamstring twice during the 2019 season with the Dodgers and has had many injuries in his career dating back to the UCL strain that knocked him out of the season in April 2018.

Seager said about the injury, “I’m obviously disappointed. You just take it day by day, you know? There's nothing else you can really do now other than support your teammates and try to be healthy. How does that look? I don't know yet. I just don't want to be a distraction or anything. Just try and be as smart as possible, be around but not be in anybody's way.”

So now that Seager’s out for at least four weeks, who will step up for him? Josh Smith finished the game for Seager on Tuesday, and it looks like he will be the one to take over at short for the time being.

Bochy said Smith will be the one to take over the “lion’s share” at shortstop. Marcus Semien and Bochy agree the veteran is better off sticking at second base, and when it’s not Smith, Ezequiel Duran, who is mainly a second baseman, will also take some turns at short while Seager recovers from his injury.

Paterik likes Smith taking over the shortstop position for the time being. He likes Smith’s defense, but Bochy penciled in Smith to bat second in Wednesday’s game, and Paterik wasn’t so sure about that decision after Smith went 0-3 in a Rangers 10-1 loss to Kansas City. Smith is more of a contact hitter and doesn’t necessarily hit for power.

Smith said, “I'm not Corey Seager, of course, and Corey Seager’s not Josh Smith. We are two different players.” He added, “I’m probably not gonna go out there and hit home runs like he did last year, but I'm gonna give everything I got, and hopefully, we'll win some games while I'm out there.”

Bochy said about Smith, “I think Smitty can be a very good top-of-the-order guy, because he gives you quality at-bats, he can see pitches, and if you make a mistake, he can jump on one.”

So, for now, Josh Smith will be Corey Seager’s main replacement at short, and the Rangers will see what he can do for the lineup while Seager is on the mend.

