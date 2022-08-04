New faces abound: Meet the 2022 Texas Rangers

Here is a look at the 2022 roster for the Texas Rangers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers made a handful of hefty signings in the offseason, bringing on marquee names with big contracts such as Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

Those two, along with Jon Gray and Kole Calhoun, accounted for a record-spending spree of $561 million in one day.

With that said, there will be some new faces for fans in 2022.

Here is a look at the full 2022 roster:

Pitchers (15)

Albert Abreu

Kolby Allard (L)

Joe Barlow

Brock Burke (L)

Matt Bush

Dane Dunning

Jon Gray

Taylor Hearn (L)

Greg Holland

Spencer Howard

John King (L)

Brett Martin (L)

Martin Perez (L)s

Dennis Santana

Josh Sborz

Catchers (2)

Mitch Garver

Jonah Heim

Infielders (5)

Charlie Culberson

Andy Ibáñez

Nathaniel Lowe

Corey Seager

Marcus Semien

Outfielders (6)

Kole Calhoun

Willie Calhoun

Adolis García

Brad Miller

Nick Solak

Eli White

10-Day Injured List (1)

RHP Garrett Richards (right middle finger blister)

60-Day Injured List (2)

RHP Jonathan Hernández (right elbow surgery recovery)

RHP José Leclerc (right elbow surgery recovery)