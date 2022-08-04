New faces abound: Meet the 2022 Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers made a handful of hefty signings in the offseason, bringing on marquee names with big contracts such as Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.
Those two, along with Jon Gray and Kole Calhoun, accounted for a record-spending spree of $561 million in one day.
With that said, there will be some new faces for fans in 2022.
Here is a look at the full 2022 roster:
Pitchers (15)
- Albert Abreu
- Kolby Allard (L)
- Joe Barlow
- Brock Burke (L)
- Matt Bush
- Dane Dunning
- Jon Gray
- Taylor Hearn (L)
- Greg Holland
- Spencer Howard
- John King (L)
- Brett Martin (L)
- Martin Perez (L)s
- Dennis Santana
- Josh Sborz
Catchers (2)
- Mitch Garver
- Jonah Heim
Infielders (5)
- Charlie Culberson
- Andy Ibáñez
- Nathaniel Lowe
- Corey Seager
- Marcus Semien
Outfielders (6)
- Kole Calhoun
- Willie Calhoun
- Adolis García
- Brad Miller
- Nick Solak
- Eli White
10-Day Injured List (1)
- RHP Garrett Richards (right middle finger blister)
60-Day Injured List (2)
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (right elbow surgery recovery)
- RHP José Leclerc (right elbow surgery recovery)
The Texas Rangers open the 2022 season against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rangers' home opener is April 11 against the Colorado Rockies. For a deeper dive to preview the 2022 season, click here.